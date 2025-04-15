Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art

The National University of Singapore (NUS) emerged as a key contributor to India-Singapore diplomatic relations during this week's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebration. In an address, High Commissioner of India Dr Shilpak Ambule underscored NUS's role in facilitating bilateral exchanges.

Reflecting on the robust history of cooperation, Dr Ambule highlighted the shared values and mutual trust that have cemented this partnership. He also emphasized the significance of celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution, acknowledging its role in transforming skepticism into strength for India.

NUS Faculty of Law's Dr Sabarish Suresh and Department of History's Dr Priya Jaradi delved into the foundational liberties within the Indian and Singapore Constitutions and the artistic expressions engraved within the Indian Constitution. They applauded the document's profound cultural and legal impact, advocating for a deeper understanding of its heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)