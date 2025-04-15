Left Menu

Dr. B R Ambedkar: A Global Icon for Human Rights and Equality

Dr B R Ambedkar's principles of equity, representation, and human rights remain crucial in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Celebrated at the UN, his legacy continues to inspire global advocacy for equality and dignity. Various initiatives aim to uplift marginalized communities, highlighting Ambedkar's enduring impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-04-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 07:56 IST
Dr B R Ambedkar's legacy was the focal point of a recent event at the United Nations, where Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale emphasized the relevance of Ambedkar's principles of equity, representation, and human rights to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Athawale underscored that Ambedkar's life transcends borders, inspiring transformative social justice efforts globally.

The event, organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, marked Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary. Athawale highlighted initiatives such as the National Overseas Scholarship and the SMILE Scheme, which support marginalized groups in India, reflecting Ambedkar's enduring influence on social equity and empowerment across societies.

The proclamation of April 14 as Dr. B R Ambedkar Day in New York City by Mayor Eric Adams further commemorates his global advocacy for democracy and civil rights. City officials noted Ambedkar's emphasis on inclusion and solidarity, urging continued efforts to eliminate discrimination and ensure justice and equality for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

