A Musical Homage: Celebrating Salil Chowdhury's Centennial Through 'Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao'

The Mumbai Chapter of the Alumni Association, N.C.E. Bengal and Jadavpur University, is gearing up for a grand cultural celebration to honor Salil Chowdhury, a legendary composer and poet, on his centennial. The event, 'Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao', will unite artists, musicians, and fans on May 10, 2025, at Maratha Sahitya Mandir Auditorium in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

A vivid exploration of Chowdhury's legacy awaits attendees, as the tribute weekend unfolds with storytelling, music, poetry, and video interviews with Chowdhury's family and compatriots. Over 20 artists have collaborated on this tribute, which echoes Chowdhury's multilingual artistry, with songs in Bengali, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Chowdhury's song 'Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao', or 'Stop the Train of the World', reflects his deep social consciousness, urging a pause in life's rush to acknowledge marginalization and inequality. Through his music, he melded Indian classical, Western harmonies, and folk music, leaving an indelible mark across cultures and regions.

