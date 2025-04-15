Left Menu

A Musical Homage: Celebrating Salil Chowdhury's Centennial Through 'Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao'

The Alumni Association's Mumbai Chapter celebrates composer Salil Chowdhury's centennial with an event titled 'Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao'. The tribute, featuring performances from over 20 artists, will explore Chowdhury's legacy through storytelling and multilingual music, reflecting his contribution to Indian music and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:34 IST
A Musical Homage: Celebrating Salil Chowdhury's Centennial Through 'Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao'
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Chapter of the Alumni Association, N.C.E. Bengal and Jadavpur University, is gearing up for a grand cultural celebration to honor Salil Chowdhury, a legendary composer and poet, on his centennial. The event, 'Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao', will unite artists, musicians, and fans on May 10, 2025, at Maratha Sahitya Mandir Auditorium in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

A vivid exploration of Chowdhury's legacy awaits attendees, as the tribute weekend unfolds with storytelling, music, poetry, and video interviews with Chowdhury's family and compatriots. Over 20 artists have collaborated on this tribute, which echoes Chowdhury's multilingual artistry, with songs in Bengali, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Chowdhury's song 'Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao', or 'Stop the Train of the World', reflects his deep social consciousness, urging a pause in life's rush to acknowledge marginalization and inequality. Through his music, he melded Indian classical, Western harmonies, and folk music, leaving an indelible mark across cultures and regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025