RISE Symphony Premiere: A Triumph for Indian Composer Ganesh B. Kumar

Indian composer Ganesh B. Kumar is poised to celebrate a landmark achievement. His orchestral composition, RISE: Symphony No. 1 in D minor, is set to premiere on April 27, 2025, at Budapest's famous Pesti Vigado. Under the baton of Maestro Anthony Armore and performed by the Budapest Symphony Orchestra, Kumar's work will feature alongside compositions by Beethoven, Ravel, Brahms, and contemporary composers like Mark John McEncroe and Franck Dansaert.

Originally composed in 2018, RISE was recorded in Germany in 2019 and released globally by Navona Records in 2020. The symphony is a tribute to Beethoven, marking his 250th birth anniversary. It follows a classical three-movement structure, each representing a phase of Beethoven's artistic journey. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed its initial 2020 premiere, making the upcoming debut in 2025 all the more meaningful, resonating its theme of overcoming adversity.

Kumar credited his patron, Mr. Anand Madhavan, for bringing RISE to fruition. He also expressed gratitude towards his team and support system, acknowledging the roles they played in his journey. Kumar, a prominent figure in Western Classical and contemporary music, achieved recognition with works like the a cappella piece 'Shanmuga Kavacham' and his Hollywood debut on '9 Lives of Mara.' The premiere of RISE underscores his ability to narrate profound stories through music.

