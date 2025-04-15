Gujarat Resident Traced for Issuing Death Threat to Salman Khan
A mentally unstable man, Mayank Pandya, from Vadodara has been traced for allegedly issuing a death threat to actor Salman Khan. The Mumbai police, who apprehended the 26-year-old, did not arrest him but issued a notice requiring his cooperation with the investigation.
A man from Vadodara, Gujarat, has been linked to a death threat against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, according to local authorities.
Identified as 26-year-old Mayank Pandya, the suspect was tracked down to his village after sending a message threatening to attack Khan, who is under Y-Plus security.
Mumbai police have not arrested Pandya due to his mental health issues but mandated his availability for further questioning in connection with the case.
