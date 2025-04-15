Carlo Acutis: The Millennial Saint Inspiring a New Generation
Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian youth, will be canonized as the Catholic Church's first millennial saint. Known for his devotion to faith and computer skills, he created websites to spread the Gospel. His life and posthumous miracles have inspired many young Catholics worldwide.
Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian boy renowned for creating websites to spread his Catholic faith, is set to become the first millennial saint of the Church this month.
Despite his exceptional spiritual devotion, Carlo's mother described him as an ordinary teen who prioritized Jesus in his life.
Following his premature death in 2006, reported miracles have bolstered his reputation, making him a beacon of inspiration among young believers.
