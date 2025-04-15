Experience the Divine Heights: Luxurious Helicopter Yatra to Char Dhams

Mach Conferences and Events Ltd., a leader in the MICE industry, has announced an exclusive helicopter service for Char Dham Yatra, providing a swift and luxurious pilgrimage experience across India's sacred shrines.

This initiative, aimed at senior citizens and professionals with time constraints, includes helicopter transfers, VIP Darshan arrangements, and luxurious accommodations, ensuring a conveniently divine journey without compromising comfort or devotion.

With over 20 years of experience, Mach Conferences continues to blend tradition with innovation, making India's holiest sites accessible to all while minimizing environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)