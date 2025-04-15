Navjot Singh Triumphs: A Celebration of India's Vibrant Bartending Scene

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2025 – In a glittering event that celebrated skill and innovation, Diageo's World Class India Finale 2025 concluded at Le Méridien Gurgaon, spotlighting India's evolving bartending culture.

After rigorous competition, Navjot Singh from Lair, New Delhi was crowned World Class India Bartender of the Year 2025, earning the chance to represent India at the global finals in Toronto. The event highlighted the unmatched creativity and technical prowess of India's top mixologists.

With 16 participants pushing the limits of their craft, the finale was an inspiring showcase of India's finest bartending talents. Accompanied by an electrifying music lineup, the celebration was a vivid display of creativity and innovation in mixology.

