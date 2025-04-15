Vir Das Highlights Air India's Service Shortcomings

Comedian and actor Vir Das expressed disappointment with Air India's service after the airline failed to provide a pre-booked wheelchair for his wife, Shivani Mathur, who is recovering from a fractured foot. The issue occurred during their flight from Mumbai to Delhi, despite premium payments for enhanced service.

A spokesperson for the Tata-owned airline admitted that Das's experience fell short of customer expectations, while clarifying that the issue was a delay rather than a denial of service. Das detailed a series of service shortcomings, including a delayed flight and broken in-flight amenities, in a series of posts on social media platform X.

Das and his wife were forced to manage on their own, having to use a stepladder to deplane and facing further challenges at the terminal. Air India's response on social media expressed empathy and requested further booking details to address the situation, reaffirming their commitment to improving the travel experience for all passengers.

