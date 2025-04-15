Left Menu

Vir Das Highlights Air India's Service Shortcomings

Comedian Vir Das criticized Air India for failing to provide a pre-booked wheelchair for his wife, who is recovering from a foot fracture, on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi. Despite paying for premium services, they encountered delays and service issues, prompting Air India to acknowledge and investigate the complaint.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:04 IST
Vir Das Highlights Air India's Service Shortcomings
Vir Das
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian and actor Vir Das expressed disappointment with Air India's service after the airline failed to provide a pre-booked wheelchair for his wife, Shivani Mathur, who is recovering from a fractured foot. The issue occurred during their flight from Mumbai to Delhi, despite premium payments for enhanced service.

A spokesperson for the Tata-owned airline admitted that Das's experience fell short of customer expectations, while clarifying that the issue was a delay rather than a denial of service. Das detailed a series of service shortcomings, including a delayed flight and broken in-flight amenities, in a series of posts on social media platform X.

Das and his wife were forced to manage on their own, having to use a stepladder to deplane and facing further challenges at the terminal. Air India's response on social media expressed empathy and requested further booking details to address the situation, reaffirming their commitment to improving the travel experience for all passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

