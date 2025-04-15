Left Menu

Radico Khaitan's Abhishek Khaitan Inducted into Whisky Hall of Fame

Radico Khaitan Ltd. celebrates as Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan is inducted into the World Drinks Awards - Hall of Fame. This major honor acknowledges both his personal achievements and the global impact of Radico Khaitan in the premium spirits sector.

Updated: 15-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:04 IST
  • India

Radico Khaitan Ltd., a leading force in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sector, proudly announces the induction of its Managing Director, Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, into the prestigious World Drinks Awards - Hall of Fame. This accolade highlights both his personal achievement and the company's international influence.

The induction occurred on April 12, 2025, at the Icons of Whisky Awards, a globally recognized event celebrating significant contributions to the spirits industry. Mr. Khaitan's inclusion as the 103rd honoree underscores India's growing presence in the global premium spirits market.

Under Mr. Khaitan's leadership, Radico Khaitan has evolved into an innovation-driven enterprise with a diverse global portfolio, such as Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. His recognition signifies a transformative shift in global whisky leadership, emphasizing a future led by new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

