Cricket Meets Cinema: KL Rahul & Suniel Shetty's Major Land Investment

In a substantial real estate transaction, cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty have acquired a 7-acre land parcel near Mumbai, valued at Rs 9.85 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards.

The property, located in Owale, Thane West, is part of a larger 30-acre estate. The acquisition underscored the duo's keen interest in property development and was registered officially in March 2025. The deal cost included a notable stamp duty of Rs 68.96 lakh.

Suniel Shetty, who is KL Rahul's father-in-law, adds a family dimension to the business transaction. The purchase highlights a promising collaboration between sports and cinema celebrities in the real estate sector.

