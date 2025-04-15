Left Menu

Cricket Meets Cinema: KL Rahul & Suniel Shetty's Major Land Investment

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty have bought a 7-acre land parcel near Mumbai together, valued at Rs 9.85 crore. This acquisition was registered in March 2025 with a stamp duty of Rs 68.96 lakh. The land is part of a larger 30-acre property in Owale, Thane West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial real estate transaction, cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty have acquired a 7-acre land parcel near Mumbai, valued at Rs 9.85 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards.

The property, located in Owale, Thane West, is part of a larger 30-acre estate. The acquisition underscored the duo's keen interest in property development and was registered officially in March 2025. The deal cost included a notable stamp duty of Rs 68.96 lakh.

Suniel Shetty, who is KL Rahul's father-in-law, adds a family dimension to the business transaction. The purchase highlights a promising collaboration between sports and cinema celebrities in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

