Cricket Meets Cinema: KL Rahul & Suniel Shetty's Major Land Investment
Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty have bought a 7-acre land parcel near Mumbai together, valued at Rs 9.85 crore. This acquisition was registered in March 2025 with a stamp duty of Rs 68.96 lakh. The land is part of a larger 30-acre property in Owale, Thane West.
- Country:
- India
In a substantial real estate transaction, cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty have acquired a 7-acre land parcel near Mumbai, valued at Rs 9.85 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards.
The property, located in Owale, Thane West, is part of a larger 30-acre estate. The acquisition underscored the duo's keen interest in property development and was registered officially in March 2025. The deal cost included a notable stamp duty of Rs 68.96 lakh.
Suniel Shetty, who is KL Rahul's father-in-law, adds a family dimension to the business transaction. The purchase highlights a promising collaboration between sports and cinema celebrities in the real estate sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sonowal Inaugurates Advanced Shipbuilding Machinery at Cochin Shipyard
Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Kochi Water Metro Operations, Embarking On Terminals' Ride
Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates ₹67.77 Crore Maritime Projects, Boosts Education
Tragic Discovery in Thane West: Woman Found Hanging in Society Premises
Sarbananda Sonowal Urges Youth to Study Ambedkar’s Legacy on 135th Jayanti