Antonio Tajani's Visit: Strengthening Italy-India Ties Across Sectors

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's recent visit to India marked a significant advancement in Italy-India relations. The visit focused on bolstering cooperation across trade, science, and cultural exchange, with key agreements signed. Tajani emphasized strategic collaboration, showcasing Italy's commitment in various sectors, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:26 IST
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's visit to India marked a noteworthy phase in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. From April 11-12, high-level meetings, agreements, and a commitment to reinforce strategic partnerships were the highlights of his visit.

The Italian Embassy reported the successful signing of various agreements, focusing on advancing cooperation in trade, science, and innovation. Tajani engaged in dialogues with President Droupadi Murmu and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, emphasizing the importance of expanding the strategic partnership between Italy and India.

The visit also underscored mutual interests in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and highlighted plans for further cultural and scientific exchanges. Strategic economic initiatives such as the establishment of the SIMEST office and the Innovit Bangalore centre promise enhanced business ties and innovation collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

