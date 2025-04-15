Farewell to Jeffrey Runnings: A Pioneer of Dream Pop Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Jeffrey Runnings, a pivotal figure in the Nebraska-based indie music scene and a founding member of the band For Against, has died at the age of 61. His passing was confirmed by Independent Project Records, who stated he succumbed to Stage 4 cancer on March 3.

For Against emerged in 1984 from Lincoln, introducing audiences to a rhythmic, dream pop sound. The band's unique style seamlessly blended elements of British post-punk, reminiscent of Joy Division, with the ethereal qualities of bands like Kitchens of Distinction.

The band's discography is a testament to their enduring impact, with albums like 1987's Echelons and 1988's December paving their way in the indie rock landscape. Runnings also embarked on a solo career, releasing the album Primitives & Smalls in 2016. He is survived by husband Sean, family members and was preceded in death by his sister, Karen.

