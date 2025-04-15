Andy Serkis Joins 'A Lamb's Stew': An Animated Tale of Courage and Empathy

Acclaimed actor Andy Serkis, known for his groundbreaking motion-capture performances in films like 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'Planet of the Apes', has signed on for 'A Lamb's Stew', a forthcoming animated television special. Created and directed by Joeri Christiaen, the project will highlight Serkis's vocal talents as he takes on the role of the Wolf.

The half-hour special is a collaborative effort by French studio La Cabane Productions and Belgian co-producer Thuristar. It is positioned as a modern fable for family audiences, intertwining themes of courage and empathy. Serkis's portrayal of Caesar in 'Planet of the Apes' heavily influenced the character of the Wolf, noted Christiaen, expressing his admiration at securing Serkis for the role.

Alongside Serkis, the cast features British actor T'Nia Miller, known for 'Sex Education', and Iris Onyejiuwa, a promising 11-year-old making her acting debut. The narrative follows a lamb named Billie, who embarks on a quest to prove the bravery of her species. As the story unfolds, Billie learns that the Wolf may not fit the fearsome mold she anticipated. This charming tale upends assumptions while promoting a message of individuality with its resonant tagline: 'Don't judge a sheep by its wool, nor a wolf by its fur!'

(With inputs from agencies.)