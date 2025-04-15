Left Menu

Tragedy at Patua Jatra: Electrocution Incident Strikes Odisha Procession

Two people died and ten others were injured when DJ equipment at a religious procession in Odisha's Bhadrak district came into contact with a high-voltage power line. The incident occurred during 'Patua Jatra' near Nuanda village. An investigation is underway to determine safety lapses.

  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals lost their lives, and ten were injured when DJ equipment in a religious procession touched a high-voltage power line in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded during 'Patua Jatra' near Mangala temple in Nuanda village under Tihidi police station's jurisdiction on Monday night. Authorities had cleared the event with the electricity department.

District officials, including Collector Dilip Routray, examined the safety protocols as a police investigation suggests a potential lapse due to uncut live wires in the temple area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

