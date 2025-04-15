Tragedy at Patua Jatra: Electrocution Incident Strikes Odisha Procession

Two individuals lost their lives, and ten were injured when DJ equipment in a religious procession touched a high-voltage power line in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded during 'Patua Jatra' near Mangala temple in Nuanda village under Tihidi police station's jurisdiction on Monday night. Authorities had cleared the event with the electricity department.

District officials, including Collector Dilip Routray, examined the safety protocols as a police investigation suggests a potential lapse due to uncut live wires in the temple area.

