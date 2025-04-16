Siyahi Announces Dual Creative Retreats to Empower Aspiring Authors

Siyahi, a prominent literary agency headquartered in Jaipur, India, is set to host two distinguished creative retreats this summer aimed at nurturing budding authors. Focused on providing an inspiring and intimate environment for writers, these events are designed to transform creative ideas into captivating stories.

The first retreat, 'Chapter One - Crafting Unforgettable Romantic Stories', will take place from May 26, 2025, to June 2, 2025, at Raffles Jaipur. This retreat will focus on mastering the art of romantic storytelling, supported by mentorship from renowned authors Anuja Chauhan, Karthika VK, and Nona Uppal.

The second retreat, 'Chapter Two - The Art of Storytelling', is scheduled from June 16, 2025, to June 30, 2025, at Padmaa in Jaipur. This event will explore broader themes in storytelling, such as plot expansion and character development, with expert guidance from Aanchal Malhotra, Prem Panicker, Poulomi Chatterjee, and Prateek Agarwal. Opportunities such as workshops and network sessions further enhance the experience, making it an invaluable opportunity for aspiring writers.

