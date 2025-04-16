Left Menu

Siyahi Announces Dual Creative Retreats to Empower Aspiring Authors

Siyahi, a prestigious literary agency in India, reveals two exclusive writer retreats in Jaipur. These retreats offer mentorship, workshops, and insights into the publishing world, aiming to transform ideas into compelling narratives. Led by renowned authors and publishing experts, participants gain unique opportunities to refine their craft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:53 IST
Siyahi Announces Dual Creative Retreats to Empower Aspiring Authors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Siyahi, a prominent literary agency headquartered in Jaipur, India, is set to host two distinguished creative retreats this summer aimed at nurturing budding authors. Focused on providing an inspiring and intimate environment for writers, these events are designed to transform creative ideas into captivating stories.

The first retreat, 'Chapter One - Crafting Unforgettable Romantic Stories', will take place from May 26, 2025, to June 2, 2025, at Raffles Jaipur. This retreat will focus on mastering the art of romantic storytelling, supported by mentorship from renowned authors Anuja Chauhan, Karthika VK, and Nona Uppal.

The second retreat, 'Chapter Two - The Art of Storytelling', is scheduled from June 16, 2025, to June 30, 2025, at Padmaa in Jaipur. This event will explore broader themes in storytelling, such as plot expansion and character development, with expert guidance from Aanchal Malhotra, Prem Panicker, Poulomi Chatterjee, and Prateek Agarwal. Opportunities such as workshops and network sessions further enhance the experience, making it an invaluable opportunity for aspiring writers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025