Kritika Kamra to Lead a Women-Centric Drama by Anusha Rizvi

Acclaimed actor Kritika Kamra takes the lead in a forthcoming women-focused drama under the direction of Anusha Rizvi, celebrated for her work on 'Peepli Live'.

Backed by Jio Studios, this film will also feature actors Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary, and is set in the vibrant landscape of Delhi.

The production, which started principal photography earlier this month, promises to explore a powerful and timely narrative that illustrates the resilience of its female characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)