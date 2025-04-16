Kritika Kamra to Lead a Women-Centric Drama by Anusha Rizvi
Actor Kritika Kamra stars in a new women-led film directed by Anusha Rizvi, known for 'Peepli Live'. The film, set in Delhi, showcases female strength and resilience, featuring Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Produced by Jio Studios, filming began this month.
Acclaimed actor Kritika Kamra takes the lead in a forthcoming women-focused drama under the direction of Anusha Rizvi, celebrated for her work on 'Peepli Live'.
Backed by Jio Studios, this film will also feature actors Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary, and is set in the vibrant landscape of Delhi.
The production, which started principal photography earlier this month, promises to explore a powerful and timely narrative that illustrates the resilience of its female characters.
