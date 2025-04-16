Dramatic Leopardess Rescue in Madhya Pradesh: The Battle Against Poaching

In a daring rescue operation, the Madhya Pradesh forest department successfully saved a leopardess entangled in poachers' snares in Khargone district on Wednesday. The animal, approximately eight years old, had its paws trapped in three different traps in the Kasrawad area.

According to Yohan Katara, the Superintendent of Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary, the rescue operation was initiated after a tip-off from Khargone's Divisional Forest Officer. A specialized team was dispatched to the location, where they tranquilized the distressed leopardess and extricated her from the snares.

Post-rescue, the leopardess received primary medical attention and now resides in a cage for careful observation. Katara explained that as temperatures rise, leopards often wander closer to human habitats in search of sustenance, making them easy targets for poachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)