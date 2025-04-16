Left Menu

Dramatic Leopardess Rescue in Madhya Pradesh: The Battle Against Poaching

The Madhya Pradesh forest department saved a leopardess caught in poachers' traps in Khargone district. Tranquilized and rescued by Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary team, the leopardess is under medical care and will be released post-health check. Rising temperatures drive leopards closer to humans, raising poaching risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:17 IST
Dramatic Leopardess Rescue in Madhya Pradesh: The Battle Against Poaching
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring rescue operation, the Madhya Pradesh forest department successfully saved a leopardess entangled in poachers' snares in Khargone district on Wednesday. The animal, approximately eight years old, had its paws trapped in three different traps in the Kasrawad area.

According to Yohan Katara, the Superintendent of Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary, the rescue operation was initiated after a tip-off from Khargone's Divisional Forest Officer. A specialized team was dispatched to the location, where they tranquilized the distressed leopardess and extricated her from the snares.

Post-rescue, the leopardess received primary medical attention and now resides in a cage for careful observation. Katara explained that as temperatures rise, leopards often wander closer to human habitats in search of sustenance, making them easy targets for poachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025