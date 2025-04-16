Revamping Retail: Mall of the Emirates Set for $1.3 Billion Upgrade

Mall of the Emirates, a key shopping destination in Dubai, is set for a significant $1.3 billion overhaul. The operator, Majid Al Futtaim, announced that the renovation will transform the mall into a 'next-generation lifestyle destination.'

The upgrade involves adding 20,000 square meters of space to host an additional 100 stores, enhancing the already extensive lineup of shops and restaurants. Known for its unique indoor ski slope, the mall attracts millions of visitors, particularly during Dubai's scorching summer months.

Strategically located along Sheikh Zayed Road, Mall of the Emirates has been a landmark since its opening in 2005, drawing visitors as an escape from the intense desert heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)