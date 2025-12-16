Left Menu

Delhi's Digital Spirits: New App to Revolutionize Liquor Shopping

The Delhi government plans to launch an app allowing residents to pre-book liquor brands. This initiative is part of a new excise policy drafted by a committee led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. The policy aims to reduce liquor outlets in residential areas and improve consumer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:54 IST
The Delhi government's upcoming app will allow residents to pre-book their favourite liquor brands, marking a significant shift in the city's booze-buying process. This initiative forms a part of the draft of a new excise policy being prepared by a committee chaired by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma.

Sources suggest that the draft policy will be available for public feedback by January before it gains approval. The draft proposes minimizing liquor outlets in residential areas to prevent the formation of clusters. Meanwhile, over 700 outlets are operated by key government corporations in the capital.

This app promises consumers real-time stock updates at nearby stores and a potential pre-booking feature. User grievances and accurate brand demand insights will be at the forefront, with a special focus on discouraging brand pushing. Plans are underway to relocate stores from residential vicinities and redefine the distance between outlets and schools.

