Maharashtra Forms Committees to Address Tamasha Artistes' Concerns

The Maharashtra government has formed two committees to address the grievances of those involved with tamasha, a traditional form of Marathi theatre. Chaired by the Director of Cultural Affairs, these committees aim to understand the issues faced by troupe owners, performers, and musicians, suggesting measures for preserving this folk art.

Updated: 16-04-2025 16:33 IST
The Maharashtra government recently announced the creation of two dedicated committees to tackle the concerns of artistes linked to 'tamasha' and various art centres across the state.

Tamasha, a traditional Marathi theatre form characterized by its vibrant singing and dancing, holds significant popularity within rural Maharashtra. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar revealed the committees' mandate: to gain insights into the challenges faced by tamasha troupe proprietors, performers, and musicians, ultimately proposing solutions for their grievances and safeguarding this cherished cultural tradition.

The Tamasha Grievance Redressal Committee, headed by the Cultural Affairs Director, includes prominent members like troupe owner Raghuveer Khedkar and artistes Mangalatai Bansode and Atambar Tatya Shirdhonkar. Similarly, the Art Centre Grievance Redressal Committee consists of art centre owners such as Balasaheb Kale and Reshma Paritekar. The committees are expected to function for 30 days, with the option to involve additional experts. The government will act on the recommendations they produce, Shelar confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

