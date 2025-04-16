Left Menu

Navigating Heritage: India Embarks on Maritime Legacy with NMHC

India's maritime history is set to be celebrated with the National Maritime Heritage Complex near Ahmedabad. This institution aims to showcase the country's rich seafaring heritage, creating jobs and boosting local economic growth. The complex features galleries, a lighthouse, and other maritime exhibits.

Updated: 16-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:19 IST
The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), situated near Ahmedabad, is poised to become a testament to India's storied maritime tradition. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized its significance during his recent visit, declaring it would propel maritime research and narratives.

The NMHC, under construction near the historic Lothal archaeological site, will unfold in two phases, drawing from India's 4,500-year maritime heritage. Phase 1A, slated for completion by 2025, includes a museum with six galleries featuring naval artefacts and a replica of Lothal, aiming to engage both researchers and tourists alike.

This mega project is projected to generate approximately 22,000 jobs, fostering economic growth and aiding local communities. The initiative marks a major step in preserving and promoting India's seafarer legacy, with the development of additional exhibits and facilities in Phase 1B and further expansion planned for Phase 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

