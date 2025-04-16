Cracking Under Pressure: German Nutcracker Maker Faces Tariff Challenges

The intricately crafted nutcrackers of Steinbach Volkskunst, a small German company, find themselves at the heart of a transatlantic economic challenge as U.S. tariffs loom large. Known for producing high-quality, American-themed collectibles, the firm now faces uncertainty as potential economic hurdles could impact its primary market.

Steinbach Volkskunst, located in eastern Germany's Ore Mountains, maintains a unique cultural legacy by manufacturing nutcrackers such as Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty. Despite the tightening grip of tariffs, owner and manager Rico Paul emphasizes the steadfast dedication to their U.S. clientele—a relationship cultivated over decades.

To circumvent potential setbacks, the company explores opening a U.S.-based logistics facility. Yet, as they navigate the murky waters of international trade legislation, they remain romantically tethered to their German roots, vowing never to relocate production despite looming challenges.

