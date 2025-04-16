Ambajogai: Maharashtra's New 'Village of Books' Initiative
Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district is set to become a 'Village of Books', inspired by a similar project in Bhilar. State minister Uday Samant announced the project, aiming to foster a literary community with numerous books at creative reading spots. The project will involve local institutions and honor poet Mukundraj.
Ambajogai, a town in Maharashtra's Beed district, is on track to transform into a 'Village of Books', according to an announcement from state minister Uday Samant. This initiative aims to nurture a love for reading by establishing artistic locations filled with books.
Following the success of the 'Village of Books' concept in Bhilar, the plan for Ambajogai includes integrating local landmarks, such as Kholeshwar and Yogeshwari colleges, alongside the revered samadhi of Marathi poet Mukundraj, who hailed from the town.
A significant focus of the project is to revive Mukundraj's 'Viveksindhu' in print, responding to public interest in accessing the literary work. Minister Samant has assured efforts to publish this important text, further enriching the literary resources available in the village.
