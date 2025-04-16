Left Menu

Empowering Ayush: Enhancing Public Service Through Mission Karmayogi

The Ministry of Ayush conducted the 'Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva' programme to enhance its employees' service orientation and skills. This initiative, held at Ayush Bhawan with the Capacity Building Commission, included interactive sessions promoting practical learning, aiming to create a responsive and efficient workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:44 IST
The Ministry of Ayush recently held a session known as 'Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva'. This initiative aims to enhance the professional skills and service orientation of its workforce, marking a significant step in capacity building under the Mission Karmayogi framework.

Kicking off the session, Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha stressed the necessity of an efficient and responsive workforce. He encouraged participants to integrate their training into daily operations to bolster service delivery.

The second phase, spearheaded by Programme Director Dr Subodh Kumar and facilitator Shipra Singh, featured an interactive format with discussions, team exercises, and practical activities focusing on self-awareness, leadership, and motivation. Case studies on traditional medicine systems provided real-world context and underscored the ministry's dedication to improving public service impact.

