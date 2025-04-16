Left Menu

Strategic Brilliance: Koneru Humpy's Masterful Moves in FIDE Women's Grand Prix

India's Koneru Humpy showcased strategic mastery by defeating Divya Deshmukh, witnessing victory alongside Munguntuul Batkhuyag in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix. Humpy used the English Opening to achieve a notable win. Zhu Jiner emerged as the sole leader, while Harika Dronavali, Vaishali, and Polina Krush engaged in complex matches.

At the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, chess sensation Koneru Humpy prevailed over fellow Indian Divya Deshmukh, asserting her strategic superiority. Adopting the English Opening, Humpy left Divya guessing from the opening moves, which paved the way for her victory after 53 calculated moves.

Meanwhile, after a challenging round, Munguntuul Batkhuyag managed a win against Alina Kashlinskaya by surprising her with an unconventional opening. An intense middle game saw Munguntuul take control, leading to Alina's resignation on the 34th turn due to impending checkmate threats.

Zhu Jiner of China held Melia Salome to a draw, securing her position as the sole leader with 2.5 points. Other notable games included a Catalan matchup between Nurgyul and Harika and an Italian Opening between Vaishali and Polina, both ending in strategic draws after extensive play.

