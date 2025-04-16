Pakistan's Tribute to Sufi Poet Amir Khusro at Delhi Shrine

In a gesture of cross-border cultural homage, Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in India, offered the traditional 'chaddar' at the revered shrine of Sufi poet Amir Khusro in New Delhi.

A gathering of 178 Pakistani pilgrims marked their presence during Khusro's 721st Urs celebrations, facilitated by the Pakistan High Commission in India. The delegation paid respects at both Khusro and Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia's sacred sites, located within the same premises.

Signifying collaborative religious diplomacy, the visit highlighted Khusro's legacy in harmonizing Islamic traditions with local culture, a sentiment echoed by Warraich as he praised Khusro's timeless contribution to music and harmony through Qawwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)