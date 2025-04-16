Left Menu

Pakistan's Tribute to Sufi Poet Amir Khusro at Delhi Shrine

Pakistani Charge d’Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, offered a 'chaddar' at Sufi poet Amir Khusro's shrine in Delhi. Accompanied by 178 Pakistani pilgrims, he also visited Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia's dargah. The event celebrated Khusro's cultural contributions and reinforced Indo-Pak religious connections under a bilateral protocol.

In a gesture of cross-border cultural homage, Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in India, offered the traditional 'chaddar' at the revered shrine of Sufi poet Amir Khusro in New Delhi.

A gathering of 178 Pakistani pilgrims marked their presence during Khusro's 721st Urs celebrations, facilitated by the Pakistan High Commission in India. The delegation paid respects at both Khusro and Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia's sacred sites, located within the same premises.

Signifying collaborative religious diplomacy, the visit highlighted Khusro's legacy in harmonizing Islamic traditions with local culture, a sentiment echoed by Warraich as he praised Khusro's timeless contribution to music and harmony through Qawwali.

