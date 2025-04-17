Scheffler's Victory Parade: From Green to Plaid

In a spectacle two days after the Masters, Scottie Scheffler commanded attention as he led the parade at Harbour Town in celebration of the RBC Heritage, proudly wearing a red plaid jacket.

The event, steeped in tradition, saw the defending champion guide a half-mile procession, culminating in a ceremonial tee shot near the 18th green. Though lacking the adrenaline rush of a Masters victory, Scheffler embraced the unique challenges and reflective moments of his golfing journey, which included a brush with injury over the holidays.

Despite a demanding schedule and formidable competition like Rory McIlroy opting out, Scheffler's focus and determination remain unyielding. As he navigates the nuances of the sport, Scheffler is confident and looking forward to improving his game and savoring future triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)