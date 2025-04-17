Reviving Mumbai's Historical Aquarium: A World-Class Makeover in the Works
The Taraporevala Aquarium in Mumbai is set for a major upgrade with a Rs 296-crore redevelopment project. The Maharashtra government aims to convert it into a world-class tourism spot. The project will replace the old structure with modern facilities, enhancing tourism, education, and marine research.
The iconic Taraporevala Aquarium in Mumbai is set to undergo a remarkable transformation into a world-class tourist destination, according to a statement from Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister, Nitesh Rane.
Located at Marine Drive, the nation's oldest public aquarium has been closed since the pandemic but is ready for a new phase with a Rs 296-crore redevelopment project. The upgrade will not only boost tourism but also enhance education and marine research capabilities.
Proposals from international experts are being considered for the ambitious overhaul, which will replace the unsafe original structure while retaining its historical essence. The revamped facility aims to feature modern exhibits, educational zones, and more, designed to be financially self-sustaining.
