Breaking the 'Dia' Spell: Kushee Ravi's Journey with Jaji in 'Ayyana Mane'

Kushee Ravi, the celebrated Kannada actor, is yearning to shed her long-held 'Dia' persona. Her breakthrough role in the 2020 film 'Dia' left a lasting impression, but Ravi now seeks to redefine her career with a new character, Jaji, in the upcoming mini-series 'Ayyana Mane'.

'Ayyana Mane', a supernatural murder mystery, marks a significant milestone for the Kannada industry as its first original mini-series on a streaming platform. The series unfolds in the 1990s, following Jaji, a newlywed who uncovers the chilling secrets of her husband's family amidst a backdrop of mysterious deaths linked to a family deity.

Ravi, known for her versatility, prepared rigorously for her role, immersing herself in the cultural nuances of the 1990s. As she transitions from theatre to a digital platform, Ravi embraces the challenges with enthusiasm, eager to captivate audiences once again with her nuanced portrayal.

