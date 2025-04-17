Breaking the 'Dia' Spell: Kushee Ravi's Journey with Jaji in 'Ayyana Mane'
Kannada actor Kushee Ravi aims to step out of her 'Dia' identity with her new role as Jaji in 'Ayyana Mane', the first Kannada mini-series on a streaming platform. Set in the 1990s, the series mixes supernatural elements with family secrets and explores Jaji's naive yet curious character.
Kushee Ravi, the celebrated Kannada actor, is yearning to shed her long-held 'Dia' persona. Her breakthrough role in the 2020 film 'Dia' left a lasting impression, but Ravi now seeks to redefine her career with a new character, Jaji, in the upcoming mini-series 'Ayyana Mane'.
'Ayyana Mane', a supernatural murder mystery, marks a significant milestone for the Kannada industry as its first original mini-series on a streaming platform. The series unfolds in the 1990s, following Jaji, a newlywed who uncovers the chilling secrets of her husband's family amidst a backdrop of mysterious deaths linked to a family deity.
Ravi, known for her versatility, prepared rigorously for her role, immersing herself in the cultural nuances of the 1990s. As she transitions from theatre to a digital platform, Ravi embraces the challenges with enthusiasm, eager to captivate audiences once again with her nuanced portrayal.
(With inputs from agencies.)