Moksha 360's Supernova Star Search: Spotlight on Independent Voices

Moksha 360, a new platform dedicated to independent musicians, is set to revolutionize the industry with its Supernova Star Search contest. Co-founders Bobby Baskaran and Richard Dudley aim to create a supportive ecosystem for artists to thrive.

The contest, focusing on solo performers rather than bands, will explore talents across India, divided into three regions. The event will culminate in a grand finale, with winners gaining access to over Rs 1 crore in prizes and substantial support for their music careers.

Moksha 360 seeks to highlight the shift in musical trends towards individual artists while allowing a blend of up to 30% regional language in performances. The platform emphasizes a broad genre appeal, ensuring entrants have a chance to shine on their own terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)