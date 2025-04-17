Left Menu

Moksha 360's Supernova Star Search: Spotlight on Independent Voices

Moksha 360, a platform for independent musicians, has announced the Supernova Star Search contest to discover individual talents across India. Co-founded by music industry veterans Bobby Baskaran and Richard Dudley, the contest seeks to focus on English-language performers and promises significant prizes and industry support for winners.

Updated: 17-04-2025 12:10 IST
Moksha 360, a new platform dedicated to independent musicians, is set to revolutionize the industry with its Supernova Star Search contest. Co-founders Bobby Baskaran and Richard Dudley aim to create a supportive ecosystem for artists to thrive.

The contest, focusing on solo performers rather than bands, will explore talents across India, divided into three regions. The event will culminate in a grand finale, with winners gaining access to over Rs 1 crore in prizes and substantial support for their music careers.

Moksha 360 seeks to highlight the shift in musical trends towards individual artists while allowing a blend of up to 30% regional language in performances. The platform emphasizes a broad genre appeal, ensuring entrants have a chance to shine on their own terms.

