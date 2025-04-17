Koragajja: A Musical and Cultural Masterpiece

The race to secure rights from South-based audio companies is creating waves, marking a significant moment for the music industry.

Producer Trivikram Sapalya notes the intense competition for audio rights, with top companies offering unexpected deals. Meanwhile, renowned singers are expressing keen interest in collaborating with composer Gopi Sundar on his groundbreaking work.

'Koragajja', a film by award-winning director Sudheer Attavar, highlights the extraordinary journey of an indigenous youth into divinity, portraying the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka and Kerala. Gopi Sundar's unique compositions have drawn acclaimed artists like Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, aiming to deliver a novel musical experience.

Filmed under Trivikrama Cinemas & Success Films, this all-star production is set to be a cultural phenomenon with contributions from celebrated actors and artists. The soundtrack innovatively combines tradition with modernity, featuring a captivating ensemble cast and outstanding technical crew ready to redefine cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)