Michael Keaton Joins Star-Studded Cast in Netflix's 'The Whisper Man'

In a thrilling announcement for fans of cinema, Michael Keaton has been confirmed to join the cast of the anticipated Netflix crime thriller, 'The Whisper Man.' This film, alongside veteran actor Robert De Niro, is an adaptation of Alex North's novel, bringing a high-stakes story to the screen.

'The Whisper Man' tells the gripping tale of a widowed crime writer whose son is abducted. Desperate for help, he turns to his estranged father, a retired police detective, setting the stage for an intense narrative. This casting news, reported by Deadline, sees Keaton in a cameo role, reuniting him with De Niro for the first time since 'Jackie Brown.'

James Ashcroft will direct the film with Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer crafting the screenplay. The production, set to begin this spring on the East Coast, marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and the filmmakers at AGBO, who have seen success with titles like 'Mosul' and 'Extraction.'

