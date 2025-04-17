Pope Francis Recuperates During Holy Week: Insight into His Limited Participation

The inaugural days of Holy Week saw Pope Francis taking a step back as he recuperated from his recent health battles. On Thursday, the pontiff was notably absent from the Holy Thursday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, with cardinals assuming key roles during this significant period.

Despite being 88 years old and recently hospitalized, Francis has not entirely retreated from his papal responsibilities. Reports hint at his intention to privately visit Rome's central prison, continuing his tradition of commemorating Christ's Last Supper with prisoners. Though unconfirmed, this aligns with Francis' focus on ministering to the imprisoned, especially leading up to the 2025 Holy Year.

While largely sidelined, Francis has made a few surprise appearances, including at the end of Palm Sunday Mass. His health is on the mend, and he gradually resumes public duties. In a recent audience, he thanked his medical team, his voice steady as he acknowledged their contributions during his hospital stay. Francis' participation in Easter celebrations is uncertain, yet his spirit remains resolute.

(With inputs from agencies.)