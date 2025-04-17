Glamour on Stage, Legal Drama, and a Fond Farewell

The opulence of the 1920s has taken center stage in London's West End, with the opening of a musical rendition of 'The Great Gatsby.' Directed by Marc Bruni, the production aims to both dazzle audiences and probe the essence of the American dream.

Meanwhile, in New York, a legal saga continues as jury selection commences for Harvey Weinstein's latest trial on rape and sexual assault charges. The trial follows the overturning of his 2020 conviction and is presided over by Superior Court Justice Curtis Farber. Weinstein maintains his plea of not guilty, denying all allegations.

In a somber note, television bids farewell to Wink Martindale, the iconic host of several beloved game shows including 'Tic-Tac-Dough.' Martindale passed away at 91 in Rancho Mirage, California, leaving behind a legacy of memorable television moments.

