London Trial Unveils Alleged Espionage Plot on UK-Based Hong Kong Activists

Two men stood trial in London on Wednesday, accused of spying on Hong Kong pro-democracy dissidents in the UK. British prosecutors allege this was done on behalf of the Hong Kong authorities and, ultimately, China.

Chung Biu Yuen, 65, and Chi Leung Wai, 38, both holding dual Chinese and British nationality, are denying charges of assisting a foreign intelligence service and conducting foreign interference. The espionage claims come amid a backdrop of strained UK-China relations following Hong Kong's 1997 sovereignty return to China and lingering political tensions.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson told the court that the men were involved in shadow policing operations and targeted individuals for whom bounties had been placed by the Hong Kong government. The Chinese Embassy has dismissed the charges as baseless, accusing Britain of unwarranted interference in Hong Kong affairs.