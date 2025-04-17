Ad Controversy: HUL Promises To Revise Lakme Sunscreen Campaign

In a significant development, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has pledged to alter its advertising approach for Lakme sunscreen, following accusations of disparagement against competitor The Derma Co. The commitment was made during a hearing in the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

Justice Amit Bansal instructed HUL to ensure the rapid removal of contentious references in their advertisements and emphasized the urgency for online content to be withdrawn within 24 hours. The legal action initiated by Honasa Consumer Ltd claimed HUL falsely portrayed its product's SPF effectiveness.

Following Thursday's proceedings, HUL stated in a release that it respected the court's decision and committed to continue its Sun Superiority Campaign with modifications, underscoring the importance of consumer education on sun protection. The overarching objective, according to HUL, is to raise industry standards and protect consumer interests in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)