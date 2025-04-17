Rajkumar Gupta's 'Raid 2': Unveiling the Art of Sequels

Sequels, often seen as a safe bet, are not without their challenges, says director Rajkumar Gupta. Returning with 'Raid 2', Gupta debunks myths of 'easy success', emphasizing the importance of a gripping story. Released in May, the sequel promises the same thrilling essence as its predecessor.

The film, featuring Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, delves into real-life tax raids. Gupta shares it took four years to craft a worthy sequel. He lauds Devgn's brilliant performance, focusing on script fidelity over character alteration.

Riteish Deshmukh joins as the new antagonist, while Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz as Devgn's love interest. Praising casting as crucial, Gupta highlights Deshmukh's fit for the villain's role in 'Raid 2', which is backed by notable production houses and set to hit theaters on May 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)