Bill Aitken: Chronicles of an Adventurous Spirit

Bill Aitken, the Scottish-born travel writer celebrated for his extensive exploration of India's mountains, rivers, and railways, passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Dehradun. He was 90. A friend mentioned that Aitken was brought to Dehradun days earlier after a fall at his Mussoorie home, but showed little improvement.

Aitken, who arrived in India in the late 1950s, spent his life traveling across the country. His notable books, including 'Seven Sacred Rivers' and 'Footloose in the Himalaya', explore India's diverse landscapes and cultures. He was also the president of the Friends of the National Rail Museum in New Delhi.

Renowned author Ramachandra Guha and others took to social media to mourn his passing. Aitken's travel narratives, characterized by empathy and vividness, have left a lasting impact, capturing the essence of India's natural beauty and spiritual depth through his journeys and writings.

(With inputs from agencies.)