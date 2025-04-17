Left Menu

Bill Aitken: Chronicles of an Adventurous Spirit

Renowned Scottish-born travel writer Bill Aitken passed away at 90. Celebrated for his extensive exploration of India's landscapes, Aitken authored over two dozen travel books. He was a prominent figure in the Indian travel writing scene, known for his unique narratives on nature, people, and railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:35 IST
Bill Aitken: Chronicles of an Adventurous Spirit
Bill Aitken, the Scottish-born travel writer celebrated for his extensive exploration of India's mountains, rivers, and railways, passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Dehradun. He was 90. A friend mentioned that Aitken was brought to Dehradun days earlier after a fall at his Mussoorie home, but showed little improvement.

Aitken, who arrived in India in the late 1950s, spent his life traveling across the country. His notable books, including 'Seven Sacred Rivers' and 'Footloose in the Himalaya', explore India's diverse landscapes and cultures. He was also the president of the Friends of the National Rail Museum in New Delhi.

Renowned author Ramachandra Guha and others took to social media to mourn his passing. Aitken's travel narratives, characterized by empathy and vividness, have left a lasting impact, capturing the essence of India's natural beauty and spiritual depth through his journeys and writings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

