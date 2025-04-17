AI Controversy: Bal Thackeray's Voice Sparks Political Clash in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT) faced criticism for using AI to recreate Bal Thackeray's voice, leading to political uproar in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused them of betraying Thackeray's ideals, while Sena (UBT) defended the act as not new. The conflict highlights internal party tensions.
The use of artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of late Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray has ignited a heated political dispute in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sharply criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing them of tarnishing Thackeray's legacy by resorting to what he called 'childish acts.'
Shinde, who famously broke away from Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in 2022, stated that the Shiv Sena has been liberated from the Congress's influence. Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) responded through MP Sanjay Raut, arguing that those responsible for forming a 'fake Shiv Sena' should not pass judgment on their actions.
The controversy intensified when a 13-minute speech that mimicked Thackeray's voice was played during a party event in Nashik. State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule derided the stunt on social media, labeling it as unproductive theatrics.
