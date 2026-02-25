'Golden Era of Maharashtra': President Murmu's Call for Unity and Trust

President Droupadi Murmu spotlighted unity and trust as essential pillars for India's development during her speech at a campaign event organized by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur. She asserted that true advancement can only be achieved when opportunities are egalitarian and progress reaches every home.

Murmu praised government initiatives such as Digital India and Direct Benefit Transfer for fostering trust within the community. Highlighting Maharashtra's historical contributions to social, economic, and spiritual development, she cited inspirational leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as key figures in India's nation-building journey.

Urging citizens to embrace positivity and discard negativity, President Murmu expressed confidence in the return of India's status as a 'golden sparrow'. She lauded the Brahma Kumaris' campaign for promoting societal faith and unity, integral aspects of a resilient and cohesive nation.

