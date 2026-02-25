President Murmu Launches ‘Golden Era of Maharashtra’ Initiative

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday graced the state-level launch of ‘Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust’, organised by the Brahma Kumaris at Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra’s Legacy of Nation-Building

Addressing the gathering, the President said Maharashtra has consistently set benchmarks in social, economic, cultural and spiritual development. She noted that the state has been the birthplace of transformative ideologies that shaped India’s nation-building journey.

She recalled the enduring contributions of icons such as:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule

Vasudev Balwant Phadke

Maharishi Dhondo Karve

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

Their thoughts and struggles, she said, empowered generations and strengthened the nation’s democratic and social foundations.

Development Rooted in Innovation and Values

The President highlighted Maharashtra’s role in driving India’s growth through industry, agriculture, entrepreneurship, innovation and higher education, supported by its rich cultural traditions.

She emphasised that holistic development must benefit every citizen and called for determined efforts to build a stronger and more prosperous Maharashtra and India by combining historical inspiration with modern technology, skill development and innovation.

She expressed confidence that the Brahma Kumaris’ initiative would inspire people to cultivate inner strength, leadership qualities and a commitment to value-based development.

Unity and Trust as Pillars of Nationhood

Smt. Murmu underlined that spirituality fosters awareness of human values and responsibilities. Harmony, ethical conduct, positive thinking and social responsibility, she said, are essential for building trust within society.

“Unity and trust are the foundations on which a strong nation stands,” she said, adding that when mutual trust grows, citizens rise above personal interests and work collectively toward common goals.

She urged citizens to contribute to nation-building by promoting equality, eliminating discrimination and actively participating in community service.

Towards an Inclusive Developed India

The President said India can be considered truly developed only when:

Everyone has equal opportunities for growth

Technology serves as a vehicle for inclusive development

The benefits of progress reach every section of society

She appreciated the Brahma Kumaris for their efforts in strengthening unity and trust and expressed hope that the initiative would reinforce social harmony and collective progress.