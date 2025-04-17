Tragic End of a Selfless Content Moderator: The Story of Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi
Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a Nigerian content moderator based in Kenya, was found dead under unclear circumstances. She was known for championing better working conditions. Her employer denies claims she was denied leave. The case highlights the harsh working conditions faced by many content moderators abroad.
A funeral was held in Nairobi on Thursday for Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a content moderator from Nigeria who died under mysterious circumstances.
Olubunmi, 43, was found deceased in her apartment on March 7. Friends and colleagues mourned her loss, highlighting her selflessness.
Her death has brought attention to the working conditions of content moderators in Kenya, with allegations of poor treatment being brought to light.
