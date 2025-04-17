Left Menu

Tragic End of a Selfless Content Moderator: The Story of Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi

Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a Nigerian content moderator based in Kenya, was found dead under unclear circumstances. She was known for championing better working conditions. Her employer denies claims she was denied leave. The case highlights the harsh working conditions faced by many content moderators abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:08 IST
Tragic End of a Selfless Content Moderator: The Story of Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A funeral was held in Nairobi on Thursday for Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a content moderator from Nigeria who died under mysterious circumstances.

Olubunmi, 43, was found deceased in her apartment on March 7. Friends and colleagues mourned her loss, highlighting her selflessness.

Her death has brought attention to the working conditions of content moderators in Kenya, with allegations of poor treatment being brought to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025