Chess Titans Collide: Humpy Outplays Shuvalova in Grand Prix Showdown

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy showcased her masterful positional play by defeating Russia's Polina Shuvalova in the fourth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix. China's Zhu Jiner leads with 3.5 points, followed closely by Humpy and Divya Deshmukh. The tournament highlights intense matches and strategic brilliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:50 IST
Koneru Humpy
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy once again affirmed her prowess in positional play by besting Russia's Polina Shuvalova in a riveting fourth-round match of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, China's Zhu Jiner maintained her lead, securing a decisive win against Poland's Alina Kashlinskaya. With 3.5 points, Jiner stands as the tournament's frontrunner, though both Humpy and Divya Deshmukh closely trail her by just half a point, poised to challenge for the top spot.

The chess board saw varied strategies and fierce competition, with Dronavalli Harika and Vaishali Rameshbabu drawing after a prolonged strategic exchange. As the tournament progresses, Humpy and Harika will face each other in an anticipated all-Indian clash, highlighting the event's dynamic tension and chess expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

