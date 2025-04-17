Chess Titans Collide: Humpy Outplays Shuvalova in Grand Prix Showdown

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy once again affirmed her prowess in positional play by besting Russia's Polina Shuvalova in a riveting fourth-round match of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, China's Zhu Jiner maintained her lead, securing a decisive win against Poland's Alina Kashlinskaya. With 3.5 points, Jiner stands as the tournament's frontrunner, though both Humpy and Divya Deshmukh closely trail her by just half a point, poised to challenge for the top spot.

The chess board saw varied strategies and fierce competition, with Dronavalli Harika and Vaishali Rameshbabu drawing after a prolonged strategic exchange. As the tournament progresses, Humpy and Harika will face each other in an anticipated all-Indian clash, highlighting the event's dynamic tension and chess expertise.

