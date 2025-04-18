Blending Business with Leisure: Crowne Plaza Leads the Way in Travel Innovation

As the landscape of travel continues to evolve, Crowne Plaza by IHG has positioned itself at the forefront of the blended travel movement. The prominent hotel brand released its latest white paper, 'Leading the Charge in Blended Travel,' revealing a fundamental shift in how people incorporate travel into both professional and personal life spheres.

The research highlights the flexibility that modern travellers desire, with India emerging as a leader in this new travel phenomenon. According to a YouGov survey commissioned by Crowne Plaza, 67% of global respondents appreciate the benefits and flexibility that blended travel offers, a trend especially embraced in India where it surpasses work-life balance, focusing on holistic development.

Ginger Taggart, Vice President of Brand Management at IHG, states, "Blended travel has shifted from a trend to a way of life." Crowne Plaza is actively shaping its offerings to support this change, introducing new hotel designs and purpose-driven experiences to meet the rising demand. The report underlines the motivations like personal growth, reduced stress, and fostering meaningful connections as essential drivers steering this innovative approach to modern travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)