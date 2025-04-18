Controversy Surrounds Movie 'Jaat': Religious Sentiments at Stake

An FIR has been lodged against popular actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda and three other individuals after a complaint from a Christian community leader. The issue arises from the film 'Jaat', which allegedly contains scenes disrespectful to Jesus Christ and Christian practices, according to police reports on Friday.

The film, released on April 10, has sparked concern, especially given its release close to Good Friday, observed on April 18 this year. The complainant, Viklav Gold, highlights this timing as potentially aggravating the offense, prompting legal action.

Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of Jalandhar Cantt police station, confirms the FIR was filed on Wednesday. Apart from the actors, the case names director Gopichand and producer Naveen under Section 299 of the BNS for allegedly malicious acts aimed at outraging religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)