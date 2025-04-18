Left Menu

Odisha Unites in Sacrifice and Compassion on Good Friday

Odisha leaders, including CM Mohan Charan Majhi, urge the public to embody sacrifice, compassion, and service during Good Friday, a day remembering Jesus' crucifixion. The state's Christian population, particularly in districts like Kandhamal and Sundergarh, gather in churches for commemorative services emphasizing Jesus' sacrifice and message of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:35 IST
On the solemn occasion of Good Friday, considered by Christians worldwide as the day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called upon citizens to embrace the values of sacrifice, compassion, and selfless service. In his message, Majhi expressed hope that the day would inspire peace, empathy, and humanity.

Both Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and the Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik extended similar sentiments. Kambhampati, in his statement, participated in the observance of Good Friday with the Christian community, while Patnaik highlighted themes of love, forgiveness, and harmony in his message via social media.

Across the state, churches held worship services honoring the enormous sacrifice Jesus made at Calvary. This annual observance is particularly significant in districts like Kandhamal and Sundergarh, where Christian communities are sizable, reflecting a demographic growth from 1.15 per cent in 1961 to 2.77 per cent by the 2011 census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

