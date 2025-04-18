Celebrity Couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Announce Daughter's Name: Evaarah
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul revealed their daughter's name, Evaarah, on Instagram during Rahul's 33rd birthday. Athiya and Rahul, who began dating in 2019 and married in January 2023, described Evaarah as 'Gift of God.' The couple welcomed the baby on March 24.
Actor Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul thrilled fans by announcing their newborn daughter's name, Evaarah, coinciding with Rahul's 33rd birthday on Friday. The announcement was made through a touching Instagram post.
The post captured a tender moment showing Rahul cradling the baby girl, with Athiya gazing affectionately at her. The caption read, ''Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.''
The couple, who began their romantic journey in 2019 but made their relationship public in 2021, celebrated their marriage on January 23, 2023. They welcomed their bundle of joy on March 24.
