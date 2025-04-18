Left Menu

Celebrity Couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Announce Daughter's Name: Evaarah

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul revealed their daughter's name, Evaarah, on Instagram during Rahul's 33rd birthday. Athiya and Rahul, who began dating in 2019 and married in January 2023, described Evaarah as 'Gift of God.' The couple welcomed the baby on March 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:12 IST
Celebrity Couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Announce Daughter's Name: Evaarah
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul thrilled fans by announcing their newborn daughter's name, Evaarah, coinciding with Rahul's 33rd birthday on Friday. The announcement was made through a touching Instagram post.

The post captured a tender moment showing Rahul cradling the baby girl, with Athiya gazing affectionately at her. The caption read, ''Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.''

The couple, who began their romantic journey in 2019 but made their relationship public in 2021, celebrated their marriage on January 23, 2023. They welcomed their bundle of joy on March 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025