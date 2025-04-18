Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' Marks Historic Red Carpet Premiere in Srinagar After 38 Years

Actor Emraan Hashmi's film 'Ground Zero' makes history with a red carpet premiere in Srinagar, the first in 38 years. Speaking in the city, Hashmi highlighted the film's significance and the talent in the region. Directed by Tejas Deoskar and co-produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie is set to release on April 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented cinematic milestone, Emraan Hashmi's latest film, 'Ground Zero,' is set to host the first red carpet premiere in Srinagar in nearly four decades. The actor, known for his significant roles in Bollywood, expressed the importance of this historic event for the region during a press conference.

Hashmi, accompanied by director Tejas Deoskar, reached Srinagar ahead of the premiere, underscoring the area's potential for fostering artistic talent. He emphasized the symbolic nature of hosting a high-profile film event in Jammu and Kashmir, expressing delight at the opportunity to celebrate local creativity through cinema.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, 'Ground Zero' is an action-packed thriller that follows BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey's mission to capture the mastermind of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The film is set for release on April 25, marking a significant occasion for the film industry and the region alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

