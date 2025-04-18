Moraingy: Madagascar's Martial Art Packs a Punch

In the capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo, a centuries-old sport called "moraingy" is drawing fighters and fans alike, showcasing its longstanding heritage and fierce competition. This bareknuckle combat, previously a rite for warriors, sees participants wrapping their hands in fabric and employing a range of tactics to triumph.

Recently, a tournament attracted enthusiastic crowds eager to witness talent from across the nation. Attendee Seth Rabemanantsoa noted the evolving styles, such as "moraingy watsa" (without kicking) and versions with kicks, reflecting the sport's adaptability. Originating as an initiation rite in the 17th century, moraingy lacks a formal rulebook, making each match unique, concluded based on audience reactions.

Organizers, led by Geoffrey Gaspard, aim to give moraingy broader recognition while preserving its cultural roots. Fighter Jean Julien Rabemiandrisoa highlighted the sport's respect and technical skill despite its raw nature. As participants engage in lively bouts, the potential for moraingy to gain national prominence becomes more apparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)